DuPage Forest preserve police seeking new accreditation

The DuPage Forest Preserve District's police department is hosting an assessment May 13 and 14 in an effort to renew its accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Such assessments typically are conducted in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CALEA and the forest district will use video conferencing, emails and phone lines instead.

On Wednesday, May 13, between 3 and 6 p.m., the team will take comments from the public by phone at (630) 949-2320. Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the forest preserve police department's ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Individuals also can send written comments by May 14 to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies at calea@calea.org or 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

The team will examine forest preserve policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services and then report to the full commission.