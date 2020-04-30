April 30 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

Of the 141 additional deaths statewide announced Thursday, 87 -- or 62 % -- are from suburban Cook and the five collar counties, by the state's count.

The one-day death tally was 48 in suburban Cook County, 21 in DuPage, 4 in Kane, 10 in Lake, 1 in McHenry and 3 in Will, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Another 43, or 30%, are from Chicago.

• Since the outbreak began, there have been 26,251 cases in the suburbs, or 50% of the state's total, according to IDPH. There have been 1,247 deaths in the suburbs, or 53% of the total.

Not every town with cases is included in the list that follows.

Cook County

• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 15,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 713 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 21,491 cases and 894 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 715 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 271 cases in Glenview, 252 in Mount Prospect, 230 in Wheeling, 180 in Streamwood, 179 in Palatine, 170 in Schaumburg, 166 in Arlington Heights, 157 in Park Ridge, 152 in Hoffman Estates, 99 in Rolling Meadows, 94 in Elk Grove Village, 76 in Prospect Heights, and 59 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 3,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Thursday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,100 to 1,104 in Waukegan and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 115 to 119 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 75 to 79 in Round Lake and 45 to 49 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 130 to 134 in Mundelein and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 40 to 44 in Libertyville and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 30 to 34 in Grayslake and 20 to 24 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 45 to 49 in Wauconda and five to nine in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); and 45 to 49 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 3,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 164 deaths on its coronavirus website Thursday.

• Cases per suburb include 274 in Addison, 215 in Bensenville, 210 in Glendale Heights, 207 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 198 in Carol Stream, 175 in West Chicago, 130 in Elmhurst, 130 in Lombard, 97 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 96 in Downers Grove, 91 in Willowbrook, 89 in Wheaton, and 60 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 1,555 cases of COVID-19 with 48 deaths on its website Thursday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 680 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 297 in Elgin (Kane portion), 77 in St. Charles, 71 in Geneva, 51 in South Elgin, 38 in Batavia, 34 in North Aurora, 20 in Gilberts, and 13 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 633 cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Thursday

Will County

• There have been 2,510 cases of COVID-19 and 153 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 168 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 21 in Aurora (Will County portion).

-- Daily Herald report