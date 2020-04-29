 

Vernon Township hands out thousands of face masks

  • Chris DePalma, program supervisor for Vernon Township, hands out five face masks Wednesday to Sandy Josephsen of Vernon Hills. She was first in line as the township gave away about 3,000 masks donated by Medline Industries.

  • Sandy Josephsen of Vernon Hills displays the five masks she picked up for her family Wednesday from the Vernon Township office in Buffalo Grove. The township was giving away more than 3,000 donated by Medline Industries.

  • Todd Gedville, Vernon Township manager, checks in Edward Suarez of Buffalo Grove who was in line Wednesday to pick up face masks given away by the township, through a donation from Medline Industries.

Updated 4/29/2020 12:13 PM

The early morning downpour Wednesday didn't deter Sandy Josephsen of Vernon Hills, who was among dozens arriving outside the Vernon Township office in Buffalo Grove to obtain a free face mask to help her contend with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The township Wednesday planned to distribute more than 3,000 masks donated by Medline Industries, a Northfield-based manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Josephsen said her twin daughters, husband and grandmother would benefit greatly from the masks. They previously had nothing more than bandannas to cover their faces.

Township Supervisor Jonathan Altenberg said the 3,000 masks are in addition to about 2,000 the township distributed last week.

"Because the village of Buffalo Grove and village of Mundelein being in our (township) and requirements for people to have masks to be in public places there, there is a real problem for finding masks in the area," he said. "With a donation from Medline we want to hand these out and stop the spread of COVID-19."

Masks were made available to all residents of the township, which includes portions of Buffalo Grove, Indian Creek, Lincolnshire, Long Grove, Mettawa, Mundelein, Riverwoods, Vernon Hills and Lake Forest.

