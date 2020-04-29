One in custody after standoff on Edens

A truck driver was taken into custody Wednesday after a nearly four-hour standoff on the Edens Expressway in Skokie.

Negotiators coaxed a 54-year-old woman from Michigan from the cab of a semitrailer truck that was stopped on the Edens outbound ramp to Old Orchard Road. The driver was seen opening the cab's door to communicate with police before going back in and closing the door while officers had their guns drawn.

Eventually the driver surrendered, but not without halting a series of approaches and retreats by state troopers.

The incident had shut down I-94 in both directions between Dempster Street and Skokie Boulevard. About 12:50 p.m., the southbound lanes of I-94 re-opened and the northbound lanes reopened shortly after.

The woman taken into custody is at a Skokie hospital, Illinois State Police said.