District 220 school's AV upgrade could cost much less than expected

Barrington Area Unit District 220 Director of Facilities Nichole Satera says there is a current proposal totaling $51,260 -- down from initial estimates of about $100,000 -- for an upgraded audiovisual system and related electrical work at Roslyn Road Elementary School in Barrington. Courtesy of Barrington Area Unit District 220

Barrington Area Unit District 220 officials say a new audiovisual system could be installed at Roslyn Road Elementary School at a lower cost than originally proposed.

Board members next week are expected to consider the new proposal for the Barrington school, which serves about 430 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

"This particular project is one that is really needed over at Roslyn Road," Assistant Superintendent of Business Services David Bein said.

Initial estimates for the audiovisual upgrades in the school's gymnasium and multipurpose room were "quite high" at about $100,000, Bein said. However, a new proposal would cut the potential cost in half.

Director of Facilities Nichole Satera said the latest estimate totals $51,260 for the audiovisual and related electrical work by two companies. She said she received the new bids after using research and history on the proposed project compiled by LeeAnn Taylor, the district's director of fiscal services and asset management.

"We did a lot more work on the equipment and the solutions and got it down significantly lower," Satera said. "And also, the technology that we're going to be putting in place in the gym and multipurpose room there is something that we'll get a lot of longevity out of. So, it's technology that's current and will last a long time. So, I think it's a good investment in the project and in the school."

Pentegra Systems of Addison would install laser-based widescreen video projectors in the multipurpose space and gymnasium. Existing projection screens would be used.

Apple TV could be added to the system, according to Pentegra. Roslyn Road Elementary's gym and multipurpose room each would have a touch-panel control custom programmed for the projector, automatic screen deployment and volume.

Taylor said the district is trying to keep technology consistent for all its schools. She said the need for the audiovisual improvements for Roslyn Road Elementary was identified about five years ago when she served as District 220's media services director.

If approved by the school board, work could start immediately due to the state-ordered shutdown of schools for the rest of the academic year, Superintendent Brian Harris said.

Pentegra would receive $47,775, with $3,485 paid to Lohbauer Electric Inc. of South Elgin.