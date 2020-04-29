April 29 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

• Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 14,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 665 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 20,413 cases and 851 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 692 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 264 cases in Glenview, 234 in Mount Prospect, 212 in Wheeling, 173 in Streamwood, 171 in Palatine, 161 in Schaumburg, 153 each in Arlington Heights and Park Ridge, 133 in Hoffman Estates, 93 in Rolling Meadows, 92 in Elk Grove Village, 72 in Prospect Heights, and 55 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 3,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 123 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Wednesday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,025 to 1,029 in Waukegan and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 110 to 114 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 70 to 74 in Round Lake and 45 to 49 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 115 to 119 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 35 to 39 in Libertyville and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 70 to 74 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 30 to 34 in Grayslake and 20 to 24 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 45 to 49 in Wauconda and five to nine in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); and 40 to 44 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 20 to 24 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 2,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 145 deaths on its coronavirus website Wednesday.

• Cases per suburb include 256 in Addison, 211 in Bensenville, 196 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 195 in Glendale Heights, 185 in Carol Stream, 160 in West Chicago, 127 in Elmhurst, 125 in Lombard, 101 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 93 in Downers Grove, 89 in Willowbrook, 88 in Wheaton, and 58 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 1,460 cases of COVID-19 with 46 deaths on its website Wednesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 653 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 277 in Elgin (Kane portion), 73 in St. Charles, 68 in Geneva, 45 in South Elgin, 35 in Batavia, 34 in North Aurora, 18 in Gilberts, and 13 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 588 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Wednesday.

Will County

• There have been 2,369 cases of COVID-19 and 148 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 161 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 20 in Aurora (Will County portion).