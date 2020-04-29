Another GOP lawmaker takes Pritzker to court over stay-at-home order

Stay Home signs are seen at Fashion Outlets of Chicago shopping center in Rosemont. Associated Press

A second lawsuit challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker's authority to enact a stay-at-home order over the COVID-19 pandemic was filed Wednesday by a Republican lawmaker in Winnebago County.

State Rep. John Cabello of Manchesney Park argues Pritzker's extension of a stay-at-home order through May 30 is hurting Illinois businesses and jobs

The legal action follows a lawsuit from state Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia filed last week. Monday, a Clay County judge issued a temporary restraining order exempting Bailey alone from Pritzker's mandate.

But Cabello's lawsuit includes himself and other Illinoisans. It claims irreparable harm because of being required to stay at home that began with the governor's original order March 20.

"The fundamental right for Cabello, and all persons similarly situated, of free movement to leave their homes and engage in activities as they so desire were arbitrarily stripped away from them by the March 20 executive order, which according to Pritzker could continue into perpetuity as he solely determines," attorneys argue.

Pritzker on Tuesday said such lawsuits are reckless because they will increase cases of COVID-19 and overwhelm the health care system just as the state was seeing a leveling off of infections due to social distancing.

"The stay-at-home order remains in place," Pritzker said at Tuesday's briefing in Chicago. An earlier order ends at midnight Thursday.

He added, "I do not believe the courts will allow this ruling to stand" in the Bailey case.

"We will not stop this virus if because of this ruling, any resident can petition to be exempted from any aspect of this order. We rely on collective action to keep us all safe," Pritzker said.

The legal battle comes at a time when the number of Illinoisans who've died from COVID-19 grew by 144, the largest single-day toll so far, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. Officials also reported an additional 2,219 positive cases.

That brings the total fatalities from the respiratory disease statewide to 2,125. The number of infections rose to 48,102 as the state increases testing.