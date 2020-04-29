92 more COVID-19 deaths, another 2,253 infected

Illinois health officials announced the deaths of 92 more residents from coronavirus and another 2,253 infections Wednesday.

That brings the state's death toll from the outbreak to 2,215 and the number of infections statewide to 50,355.

Most of the infections and deaths have come from Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, but statewide hospitalization figures show the number of infections growing steadily throughout Illinois.

Cases of the virus have been diagnosed in 96 of the state's 102 counties.

The new cases come from a batch of 14,478 tests taken, which means 15.6% of the tests were positive for the virus.

That's one of the lowest infection rates among a batch of tests since late March.

However, that figure is coupled with a significant spike in the number of people hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 298 people were hospitalized Tuesday in Illinois, the largest single-day spike in hospitalizations since the state started posting those figures online April 12.

The number of patients moved to an intensive care bed also increased by 45 Tuesday, leaving 26% of the state's ICU bed supply available.