What others are writing about COVID-19

A medical worker wearing protective equipment adjusts her gloves before administering a COVID-19 test, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at a testing site in a parking lot of a hospital, in Somerville, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Top E.R. Doctor Who Treated Virus Patients Dies by Suicide

The death of Dr. Lorna M. Breen, the medical director of the emergency department at a Manhattan hospital hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, shines a spotlight on the mental health challenges faced by health care workers on the front lines. The New York Times tells her story.

'What happens if you and daddy die?'

Interviews, letters and journals from children of health care workers reveal the toll the coronavirus is taking on families of those on the front lines. This deep dive from The Washington Post includes some sweet and heart-wrenching audio files. On the flip side ...

Why some kids are happier right now, and other unexpected effects of quarantine

Do your kids seem more relaxed and independent without the rush of school, sports and activities? CNN explores this phenomenon, and what it might mean for life after the pandemic.

Five Ways to Follow the Coronavirus Outbreak for Any Metro Area in the U.S.

If you are glued to the coronavirus numbers, this interactive graphic from The New York Times is for you. You can sort by metro area, as well as see where the virus might hit next, which areas have been hardest hit, and who might be getting good news next.

Can dogs get coronavirus? Possible first canine case is detected in NC family's pet

Duke Health in North Carolina is reporting it has detected the virus that causes COVID-19 in a family dog. The News & Observer reports.