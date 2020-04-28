COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000 statewide

The number of Illinoisans dying from COVID-19 grew by 144 Tuesday while officials reported an additional 2,219 cases.

That brings the total fatalities statewide to 2,125 and the number of infections to 48,102.

The surge in cases is the state's largest, but it also reflects an increasing rate of tests.

The news comes amid a legal challenge to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's recent stay at home order extending the mandate from end of day Thursday through May 30.

A Clay County judge on Monday temporarily blocked the order as pertains to downstate Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey who last week filed a lawsuit questioning Pritzker's authority.

"The stay at home order remains in place," Pritzker said. "This was a cheap political stunt."

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is appealing the lawsuit, and Pritzker said "I do not believe the courts will allow this ruling to stand and the courts will overturn it."

However, Clay County Judge Michael McHaney, who issued a temporary restraining order on behalf of Bailey Monday, said the lawmaker "has a clearly ascertainable right in need of immediate protection, namely his liberty interest to be free from Pritzker's executive order of quarantine in his own home."

Illinois Department of Health Director Ngozi Ezike said that four weeks after a positive result for COVID-19, 74% of people reported they were no longer feeling symptoms.

"I hope that's seen as encouraging news," she said.

Ezike also noted that about 80 percent of deaths involve residents of northern Illinois.