What other people are writing about COVID-19

Bianca Jimenez, 19, center, is offered a prayer by a spiritual care work alongside her mother Dawn, left, and father Franklin, right, while being cheered by hospital staff as the 600th COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital care, Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

What Is Convalescent Plasma, and Why Do We Care About It?

You've probably seen posts on social media from COVID-19 survivors talking about donating their plasma. The New York Times explains how convalescent plasma could help others fighting COVID-19.

What It Takes To Get A Mask

What did it take for Illinois to get its hands on more than a million masks amid the coronavirus pandemic? A guy who knew a guy, $3.5 million up front, and a meeting off I-55 in Dwight. NPR's Planet Money tells the story in a video short, as well as on its full podcast.

Mom with COVID-19 delivers twins as husband faced death: 'Let me live'

Her water broke. Her husband was coughing so hard he couldn't drive her to the hospital. The Detroit Free Press brings you this heartwarming story of perseverance amid the pandemic. (Don't skip the video of the parents meeting their twins in the NICU.)

Three Things Lockdowns Have Exposed About Working and Parenting

With schools and day cares closed, video meetings and online learning, working parents can no longer pretend to give their employers undivided loyalty. Claire Cain Miller writes about our current struggle for work-life balance in The New York Times.

The reason Zoom calls drain your energy

Do you feel more exhausted after a day of video meetings than a full day in the office? The BBC explains why you're not alone.