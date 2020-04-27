New date tentatively set for Rock 'n' Run the Runway festival at Chicago Executive Airport

This is the morning fun run at Rock 'n' Run the Runway at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. Citing social distancing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wheeling, Prospect Heights and airport officials have tentatively rescheduled the 2020 festival from June 27 to Aug. 22. Daily Herald file photo

Citing social distancing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wheeling, Prospect Heights and Chicago Executive Airport officials have tentatively rescheduled this year's Rock 'n' Run the Runway.

Provided no state orders restricting large gatherings are in effect, officials announced Monday that Rock 'n' Run the Runway at Chicago Executive is set for Aug. 22 instead of June 27. Government leaders also said they must be satisfied that holding the event will not present any danger to public health.

"For the village board, as for many of our residents, Rock 'n' Run the Runway is one of the highlights of every year, and we've been particularly looking forward to this summer's event as the culmination of our 125th anniversary," Wheeling Village President Patrick Horcher said in a statement. "We remain hopeful that we'll be able to provide our residents with a safe and enjoyable event later in the summer, and we look forward to a time when we are once again able to gather and celebrate our pride in our community and our nation."

Similar to previous years, the 2020 festival plans call for a morning 5K run and walk, followed by an evening celebration with music from Gone Country, food trucks and a fireworks display. Children's activities would include face painters, balloon twisters and a small train.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner served as starter for the morning races in 2018 and 2016. All the fun happens on the runways and aprons of the region's third-busiest airport.