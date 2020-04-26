Motorcyclist injured in I-90 crash near Arlington Heights

A motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon on the James Addams Tollway near Arlington Heights, police said.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred about 1:49 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-90 west of Elmhurst Road. Police said Arlington Heights Fire Department personnel transported the motorcyclist to a hospital for treatment.

The accident blocked an exit ramp as well as one lane for about an hour.