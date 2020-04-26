Harvard man dies in crash

A 32-year-old Harvard man has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash early Saturday evening in the 20200 block of Illinois Route 173, in an unincorporated area near Harvard, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office.

On Saturday at 7:03 p.m., the McHenry County sheriff's office, Harvard Police Department and Harvard Fire Protection District, responded to a single vehicle crash involving a 2003 Ford F-250 that had crashed on Illinois Route 173, east of Harvard Hills Road, reports said.

On-scene investigation indicated the Ford had been traveling west on Illinois Route 173. For unknown reasons, the Ford went into the eastbound lane of traffic and then back through the westbound lane of traffic. The Ford exited the roadway to the north where it overturned multiple times.

The sole occupant and driver was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. No air bags deployed and that area of the roadway was closed for approximately three and a half hours.

The investigation continues by the McHenry County sheriff's office and the McHenry County coroner's office. Toxicology reports will be pending through the coroner's office.