 

Even at a distance, surprise 100th birthday party special for Arlington Heights veteran

Updated 4/26/2020 6:02 PM

Retired U.S. Army Air Corps Maj. James P. Ostler Sr. received a surprise a century in the making Sunday when more than 70 of his family and friends appeared outside his Arlington Heights home to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The warm afternoon sun filled the neighborhood as well-wishers lined both sides of East Oakton Street waiting for the French Legion of Honor Award winner to make his appearance.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Ostler's daughter, Kathy Ostler Carmean of Arlington Heights, helped bring the B-17 navigator down his driveway while accompanied by a bagpiper.

The World War II veteran was in good spirits, waving to the crowd as they sung "Happy Birthday."

"Let's do this again next year," he said after the singing and cheering stopped.

The family originally planned to celebrate with long lost relatives from England, but that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

