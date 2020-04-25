Watch: Hometown neighborhood throws parade for latest Bears draft pick Kmet

We're not sure who's more excited about the last 24 hours -- Cole Kmet or the community.

Residents threw the Bears draft pick a parade Saturday morning, driving by his Arlington Heights home honking, cheering and even handing out flowers to the Kmet family. It went on for about 45 minutes.

The Bears made the Lake Barrington native their first pick in the second round on Friday night. He was a standout two-sport athlete at St. Viator High School and went on to play tight end at Notre Dame where he capped a breakout junior year with 43 receptions for 515 yards (12.0 avg.) and 6 touchdowns.

St. Viator athletic director Jason Kuffel participated in the parade, showing up dressed as the school's mascot and wearing a Bears jersey. Kuffel waved a St. Viator flag from the bed of a pickup truck to help celebrate a great day for the school and one of its own.

"We're super happy for him and his family," Kuffel said. "It's a memory that will be with them forever. It's going to be tremendous for all of us to watch this play out."

Kmet is considered to be an NFL-ready "Y" tight end who should thrive in Matt Nagy's offense -- with good size and athletic ability -- to develop into an all-around solid blocking/receiving tight end. He ran an unofficial 4.7 40 at the scouting combine.