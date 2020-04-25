 

State trooper hit by car on I-290 near Elmhurst

  • An Illinois State Police trooper was injured on Saturday when the vehicle he was sitting in was struck by another vehicle.

Kevin Schmit
 
 
Updated 4/25/2020 11:50 PM

An Illinois State Police trooper was injured Saturday while helping drivers on westbound I-290 east of York Road in DuPage County, according to a statement by the Illinois State Police. The trooper suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening; he was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

The District 2 Illinois State Police trooper was investigating a two-vehicle crash at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday. He put his car behind a disabled vehicle and an IDOT Minuteman truck, activated his emergency lights, placed road flares on the pavement and re-entered his vehicle.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police say a gray Nissan struck the trooper's squad car and spun it clockwise into traffic. No other vehicles were involved. The driver of the Nissan, Willie E. Burr, 50, of Broadview, was uninjured and cited for violating Scott's Law and Driving Too Fast for Conditions, police said.

Four lanes of westbound traffic on I-290 were closed due to an overturned semitrailer, according police. No injuries were reported in the crash.

