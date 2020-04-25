 

200 families served at Harvest Bible Chapel drive-through food pantry

  • Brandon Asher of Lombard and his wife, Claudia, bag items for three families as Harvest Bible Chapel hosts a drive-through food pantry in the church parking lot in Rolling Meadows Saturday. After checking a list with clients, who remained in their cars, volunteers from the church went inside to bag the items being provided.

  • Nikki Cambray of Palatine expedites a list and shopping cart at a drive-through food pantry in the church parking lot of Harvest Bible Chapel in Rolling Meadows Saturday. After checking a list with clients, who remained in their cars, volunteers from the church went inside to bag the items being provided.

  • Gabriella Moody, 8, of Deer Park helps bag items during a drive-through food pantry in the church parking lot at Harvest Bible Chapel in Rolling Meadows Saturday. After checking a list with clients, who remained in their cars, volunteers from the church went inside to bag the items being provided.

  • Rachel Reynolds of Buffalo Grove selects items for recipients during a drive-through food pantry in the church parking lot at Harvest Bible Chapel in Rolling Meadows Saturday. After checking a list with clients, who remained in their cars, volunteers from the church went inside to bag the items being provided.

  • Items have been sorted by type onto tables for a drive-through food pantry in the church parking lot at Harvest Bible Chapel in Rolling Meadows Saturday. After checking a list with clients, who remained in their cars, volunteers from the church went inside to bag the items being provided.

  • Matthew Ueland of Wheaton fills grocery bags during a drive-through food pantry in the church parking lot at Harvest Bible Chapel in Rolling Meadows Saturday. After checking a list with clients, who remained in their cars in the parking lot, volunteers from the church went inside to bag the items being provided.

Updated 4/25/2020 7:06 PM

Volunteers provided 200 families with groceries during a weekly drive-through food pantry at Harvest Bible Chapel in Rolling Meadows Saturday. The drive-up food pantry serves families in need who are not members of the church, said Associate Pastor Romarez Moody.

John Smith, who is co-campus pastor with Dave Learned, said the food pantry is way for the church to help the community.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"This is one of the ways we can establish some good relationships in this city," Smith said. "People in our church, caring for those in the midst of this crisis."

After entering the parking lot, recipients are given a list and asked to check off the available items they don't need. A volunteer from the church then goes inside with a shopping cart and later exits with paper bags containing the needed items, which can include cereal, canned and dry food items, diapers and paper products, Moody said.

Harvest Bible Chapel has a weekly food drive at the church on Thursdays and the items are distributed on Saturdays.

Pregnant women and the elderly are served from 9 to 10 a.m., and all others are served from 10 a.m. to noon.

More information is at harvestbiblechapel.org.

