200 families served at Harvest Bible Chapel drive-through food pantry

Volunteers provided 200 families with groceries during a weekly drive-through food pantry at Harvest Bible Chapel in Rolling Meadows Saturday. The drive-up food pantry serves families in need who are not members of the church, said Associate Pastor Romarez Moody.

John Smith, who is co-campus pastor with Dave Learned, said the food pantry is way for the church to help the community.

"This is one of the ways we can establish some good relationships in this city," Smith said. "People in our church, caring for those in the midst of this crisis."

After entering the parking lot, recipients are given a list and asked to check off the available items they don't need. A volunteer from the church then goes inside with a shopping cart and later exits with paper bags containing the needed items, which can include cereal, canned and dry food items, diapers and paper products, Moody said.

Harvest Bible Chapel has a weekly food drive at the church on Thursdays and the items are distributed on Saturdays.

Pregnant women and the elderly are served from 9 to 10 a.m., and all others are served from 10 a.m. to noon.

More information is at harvestbiblechapel.org.