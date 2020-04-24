What others are writing about COVID-19

Raelene Critchlow, 86, receives a visit from her great-grandchild, Camille Carter, Thursday at Creekside Senior Living in Bountiful, Utah. Window visits help seniors connect to families despite coronavirus restrictions. Associated Press

Should you wear a face mask? (Yes.) Was that "flu" you had in January really coronavirus? (Maybe.) Here's what we're reading today about the pandemic.

The Real Reason to Wear a Mask

This is the most comprehensive explanation we've read for why everyone should wear a face mask in public. Basically, it's for the common good. Your mask protects me, and my mask protects you. And if we protect each other, maybe we can keep the virus from spreading. Of course, The Atlantic does a way better job of explaining, complete with data and graphics. Read the story here.

Amid Signs Coronavirus Came Earlier, Americans Ask: Did I Already Have It?

People got a new reason this week to wonder if that mysterious "flu" they had earlier this year was actually COVID-19. Doctors, too, are taking a new look at unexplained cases they encountered in January and February. The New York Times investigates.

Washington State Builds Coronavirus Contact Tracing 'Fire Brigade'

"Contact tracers" are public health workers who interview people who've tested positive for a disease to find out whom they've been in contact with, and then inform those people. NPR explains why we are going to need a lot more of more of these workers in the coming months.

His mother received a coronavirus stimulus check. But she died last year

Why will thousands of deceased taxpayers receive stimulus checks under the CARES Act? The Los Angeles Times explains.

VIDEO: 6 Tips For Staying Safe While Grocery Shopping

Should you sanitize your groceries? How can you minimize risk while shopping? This short video from NPR's Life Kit is a good wrap-up.