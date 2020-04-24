Structure fire near North Barrington closes Route 59

A reported structure fire near North Barrington has closed Route 59 between Route 22 and West Scott Road, according to traffic website sigalert.com.

The fire appears to have started at a farmhouse on the 22000 block of Route 59. No major signs of damage were reported by witnesses.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

The fire was reported at about 5:10 a.m.