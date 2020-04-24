 

Sheriff hunting for burglar who hit Lombard-area church

  • DuPage County sheriff's deputies are searching for this man in connection with the burglary of a Lombard-area church.

    DuPage County sheriff's deputies are searching for this man in connection with the burglary of a Lombard-area church. Courtesy DuPage County Sheriff's Office

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/24/2020 11:42 AM

DuPage County sheriff's deputies are hunting for a man who broke into a Lombard-area church earlier this month and stole a computer system and cash donations.

Authorities said the man forced his way into the Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church at 21W410 Sunset Ave. around 2:30 a.m. April 13 near the intersection of North Avenue and Swift Road. Video surveillance footage shows him making several attempts to gain entry to a locked area before putting his face up to the security camera and then removing the device.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A previous burglary attempt April 8 at the same church was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30s wearing a black skull cap and hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call Detective Dave Chiesa at (630) 407-2364.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

