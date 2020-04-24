Hopeful Beginnings of St. Mary's
Palatine-based Hopeful Beginnings of St. Mary's counselors are available to provide counseling during free telehealth sessions for pregnant women with anxiety or depression, women who have lost a baby through a miscarriage, stillbirth or abortion and women having a difficult time adjusting to motherhood.
Phone calls, FaceTime, Zoom, or any other remote means are used to provide professional counseling by social workers for any woman living in Illinois.
No referral is needed. Call (847) 870-8181 to make an appointment. An operator will take your name and number and a counselor will reach out to you within 24 hours. Visit https://www.stmaryservices.com/
