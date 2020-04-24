April 25 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

• Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 11,949 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 559 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 17,109 cases and 708 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 580 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 242 cases in Glenview, 187 in Mount Prospect, 169 in Wheeling, 144 in Streamwood, 142 in Palatine, 135 in Schaumburg, 132 in Park Ridge, 119 in Arlington Heights, 111 in Hoffman Estates, 78 in Elk Grove Village, 67 in Rolling Meadows, 56 in Prospect Heights, and 47 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 2,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 112 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Saturday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 830 to 834 in Waukegan and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 95 to 99 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 85 to 89 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 60 to 64 in Round Lake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 55 to 59 in Vernon Hills and fewer than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 40 to 44 in Wauconda and five to nine in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 35 to 39 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove and fewer than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 30 to 34 in Lake Zurich and fewer than five in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; 25 to 29 in Grayslake and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 15 to 19 in unincorporated near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 2,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths on its coronavirus website Saturday.

• Cases per suburb include 188 in Addison, 163 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 162 in Bensenville, 154 in Carol Stream, 137 in Glendale Heights, 119 in West Chicago, 115 in Elmhurst, 114 in Lombard, 86 in Willowbrook, 81 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 80 in Wheaton, 78 in Downers Grove, and 44 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 986 cases of COVID-19 with 39 deaths on its website Saturday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 458 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 205 in Elgin (Kane portion), 61 in St. Charles, 40 in Geneva, 38 in South Elgin, 31 each in Batavia, 25 in North Aurora, 15 in Gilberts, and 10 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 502 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Saturday.

Will County

• There have been 2,009 cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 138 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 16 in Aurora (Will County portion).