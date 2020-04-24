April 24 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

• Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 11,504 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 542 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 16,112 cases and 678 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 546 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 237 cases in Glenview, 181 in Mount Prospect, 159 in Wheeling, 138 in Streamwood, 136 in Palatine, 128 in Schaumburg, 126 in Park Ridge, 114 in Arlington Heights, 106 in Hoffman Estates, 73 in Elk Grove Village, 62 in Rolling Meadows, 53 in Prospect Heights, and 45 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 2,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Friday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 780 to 784 in Waukegan and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 85 to 89 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 60 to 64 in Round Lake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 85 to 89 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 30 to 34 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 50 to 54 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 20 to 24 in Grayslake and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 40 to 44 in Wauconda and five to nine in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); and 35 to 39 in Lake Zurich and less than five in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 15 to 19 in unincorporated near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 2,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 125 deaths on its coronavirus website Friday.

• Cases per suburb include 174 in Addison, 157 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 156 in Bensenville, 143 in Carol Stream, 127 in Glendale Heights, 110 each in Elmhurst and Lombard, 105 in West Chicago, 86 in Willowbrook, 77 in Wheaton, 73 in Downers Grove, 72 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), and 44 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 986 cases of COVID-19 with 39 deaths on its website Friday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 413 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 185 in Elgin (Kane portion), 56 in St. Charles, 37 in Geneva, 35 in South Elgin, 31 each in Batavia, 25 in North Aurora, 15 in Gilberts, and 10 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 467 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Friday.

Will County

• There have been 2,009 cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 138 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 16 in Aurora (Will County portion).