Wheeling waiving business and liquor license fees for year

Citing the negative economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wheeling village board has approved an ordinance waiving all base business and liquor license fees for the upcoming year.

The ordinance also extends the current license year until May 31 in order to give businesses an additional month to complete renewal applications. The village's license year typically ends April 30.

Video gambling establishments must still pay license fees, but the village has reduced the cost to reflect an adjusted 11-month 2020--21 license year. Village President Pat Horcher said "we want to do what we can" to reduce the financial burden on businesses.