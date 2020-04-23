What others are writing about COVID-19

Healthcare workers at Regions Hospital, including Tamara Hill, an ER nurse wiping away tears, come outside Wednesday to thank Xcel Energy crew members who had lined the street outside Regions to greet health care workers in St. Paul, Minnesota. Associated Press

A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients

Autopsies of some COVID-19 patients are showing lungs filled with hundreds of tiny blood clots. Doctors think these microclots could explain some unsettling cases that have not followed the typical pattern for a respiratory virus. The Washington Post talks to doctors and researchers.

With lobbying push, gyms get on Phase One of Trump's reopening plan

Even executives in the fitness industry were surprised to see gyms on President Donald Trump's list of businesses that should be among the first to reopen when stay-at-home orders are lifted. How did this relatively small industry get to the front of the line? CNN looks into the industry's lobbying effort.

"I did not sign up for the military. I signed up for Walmart." What grocery store workers say they're facing during the pandemic.

It's crucial that grocery stores stay open during the pandemic, but workers say employers aren't taking the necessary steps to protect them. Vox talks to store workers around the country.

How the virus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt may help coronavirus researchers

The USS Theodore Roosevelt's 4,800 sailors could be the perfect case study for researchers looking to understand how COVID-19 spreads through communities, especially asymptomatic transmission. The Washington Post explains.

Two Parents. Two Kids. Two Jobs. No Child Care. And No End in Sight.

This column from The New York Times' Farhad Manjoo is worth a click just to see the note his kids wrote declaring war on their parents. He also makes some good points on the current debate about "opening up" society: "The economy will not really 'open up,' and life will not really return to normal, as long as parents don't have any place to send our children during the day. Something will have to give." Even the comments on this column are interesting. Read the column here.

The public skewering of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, champion of reopening casinos

Anderson Cooper's face tells the story here. The Washington Post recaps the controversy surrounding the Las Vegas mayor's flurry of media interviews this week.