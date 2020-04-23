Suburban Chicago closing in on Georgia for number of COVID-19 deaths

We broke down COVID-19 statistics available April 22 and came up with some interesting comparisons:

• If the Chicago suburbs were a state, it would have the 11th highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Total suburban deaths of 829 would come in just under Georgia's total of 848. (Suburban Chicago's population is 6,116,000; Georgia's is 3,992,681.)

• If Cook County were a state, it would have the ninth highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Cook County's 1,072 deaths would total 145 more than Florida's 927. (Cook County's population is 5,180,493; while Florida's is 21,990,000.)

• If the Chicago metro area were a state, it would have the ninth highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Chicago metro's 1,433 deaths would come in just under California's total of 1,440. (Chicago metro's population is 8,865,000; California's population is 39,500,000.)

• If the Cook County suburbs were a state, it would have the 18th highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Suburban Cook County's 468 deaths would come in 40 below Colorado's 508. (Suburban Cook's population is 2,431,493; Colorado's population is 5,029,196.)

• If Chicago were a state, it would have the 17th highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Chicago's 604 deaths would come in about the same as Ohio's 610. (Chicago population is 2,749,000; Ohio's population is 11,750,000.)

• Eighteen states have fewer deaths than DuPage County (103).

• Eighteen states have fewer deaths than Will County (110).

• Sixteen states have fewer deaths than Lake County (which has the same number as Delaware at 89).

