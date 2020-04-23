Rules for May: Face-covering requirement, more business activities, some fishing and golf

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new executive order will include the following changes, effective May 1:

Face coverings

Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over age 2 who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask.

New essential businesses

Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries can reopen as essential businesses. They must follow social distancing requirements and require that employees and customers wear face coverings. Animal grooming services can reopen.

Nonessential retail

Retail stores can reopen to fulfill telephone and online orders through curbside pickup and delivery even if they are not designated as essential businesses.

Essential businesses and manufacturing:

Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers. This will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.

Schools

Educational institutions can establish procedures for pickup of necessary supplies or student belongings. Dormitory move-outs must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing.

Outdoor recreation

State parks will begin reopening in phases. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and when ensuring social distancing is followed.