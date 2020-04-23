Buffalo Grove mayor orders face coverings be worn at essential businesses

Buffalo Grove Village President Beverly Sussman has issued an executive order requiring the use of face coverings over the nose and mouth for everyone 5 years of age and older engaged in essential activities.

Those include shopping for groceries, home goods and medications, visiting health care professionals and using public transportation.

Workers at essential businesses also are required to wear face coverings while at work, and businesses must refuse admission or services to anyone not wearing a face cover, under the order. Restaurants can provide curbside pickup, drive through or food delivery only; customers are not allowed to enter any dining establishment to pick up food. The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Signs stating, "Entrance Prohibited Without Face Covering" will be delivered by the village to all essential and operating businesses to be posted at their locations.

Buffalo Grove police and the Community Development Department will enforce the order, and penalties will include a citation with fines of up to $750.

"This executive order is part of the village's ongoing efforts to protect our essential workers from COVID-19 exposures, in addition to protecting the health and safety of our entire community," Village Manager Dane Bragg said in an announcement Thursday. "We wish we did not have to order these measures, but preventing the spread of COVID-19 remains a high priority in Buffalo Grove."

Face coverings will not be required when individuals are outside and observing a safe social distance from others, as well as when they are operating or riding in a vehicle, or while in their own residence. The order will remain in effect through the duration of the state's stay-at-home order.