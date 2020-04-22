What others are writing about COVID-19

Taiwan McCall, left, useless a nasal swab to test James Reese for COVID-19 in the Harlem section of New York, Monday, April 20, 2020. While many laboratories and companies are now offering tests, there are still only two main types available. The nasal swab test tells you if you have an active viral infection right now. A separate blood test tells you if you were previously exposed to the virus and fought off the infection. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Solving the mysteries of coronavirus with genetic fingerprints

Scientists are using genomic sequencing of the virus brought to the Seattle area in January to learn how COVID-19 managed to settle into the community undetected -- and spread to more than a dozen states and around the world. The New York Times explains this high-tech detective work.

In two states, a vast testing gap shows what it means to have no national strategy

Kentucky and Rhode Island -- two states with vastly different populations -- have performed a similar number of diagnostic tests for COVID-19. The Washington Post explores what this says about the state-by-state testing strategy.

These U.S. citizens won't get coronavirus stimulus checks -- because their spouses are immigrants

More than 1 million U.S. citizens who would otherwise qualify for a stimulus check under the CARES Act will not get any money because they are married to an immigrant who does not have a Social Security number. The Los Angeles Times explains.

What Does the Good Life Look Like Now?

Stay-at-home orders have forced us to give up many of the trappings of "normal" life -- dinner out, facials, pedicures. Do we miss it? Author and former New York Times Op-Ed editor Trish Hall is evaluating her life. "Being stuck at home isn't so bad," Hall writes. "There's the relief of having a home to be safe in, obviously, but there's also the realization of how frantic and expensive my lifestyle had become. I miss some of it. But not as much as I expected." Read her essay.

22 Movies About the End of the World to Watch Now

You may think now is not the time to watch postapocalyptic films. But David Sims of The Atlantic writes: "What I've always loved about the genre is how it also radically envisions new societies and imagines the best of people, highlighting humanity's resilience in the toughest circumstances." Here's his list -- all are available to stream.