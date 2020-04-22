No injuries reported after fire leaves Mundelein house uninhabitable

A house on the 900 block of West Maple Avenue in Mundelein was damaged by a fire late Tuesday night. The home was left uninhabitable, but no injuries were reported. Courtesy of Mundelein Fire Department

A Mundelein house was left uninhabitable by a fire late Tuesday.

No one was injured in the 11 p.m. blaze on the 900 block of West Maple Avenue. Residents got out on their own.

A resident spotted the fire in a read deck and called 911, authorities said.

The first firefighters on the scene spotted smoke and flames coming from the rear of the two-story house, according to the Mundelein Fire Department. As more arrived, they worked to extinguish the fire from the outside while other firefighters searched inside to make sure everyone had gotten out safe.

The fire was under control by about 11:25 p.m., fire officials said. A damage estimate was not available Wednesday.

Residents were able to find shelter with relatives for the night.

Fire Chief Bill Lark said the fire remains under investigation but doesn't appear suspicious.

The house was equipped with smoke detectors, but they didn't operate properly, Lark added.

Crews from the Libertyville Fire Department and the Countryside and Lincolnshire-Riverwoods fire protection districts assisted on the scene, as did Mundelein police.