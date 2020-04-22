Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade, public ceremony called off because of COVID-19 pandemic

The Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade, a popular annual tradition in the village for a century, will not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of its organizing committee announced Wednesday.

"I regret to report that the 2020 Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade has been canceled," Greg Padovani, chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights, wrote in the announcement. "The peak of the coronavirus cases is now projected to be mid-May, and authorities state that the COVID-19 protections will likely to stay in place through the end of May."

However, Padovani said, organizers will conduct and record a Memorial Day ceremony and broadcast it online and on the village's cable television channel beginning May 25.

"As you know, the Memorial Day Ceremony addresses the true reason for Memorial Day -- to honor and remember our nation's fallen heroes," he wrote. "In Arlington Heights, we honor and remember Arlington's fallen heroes -- the 58 young men from our town that died in the service of our nation -- from the Civil War to Afghanistan."