 

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade, public ceremony called off because of COVID-19 pandemic

  • Arlington Heights' Memorial Day Parade, which marked its 100th anniversary in 2019, won't take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced.

      Arlington Heights' Memorial Day Parade, which marked its 100th anniversary in 2019, won't take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2019

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/22/2020 11:29 AM

The Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade, a popular annual tradition in the village for a century, will not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of its organizing committee announced Wednesday.

"I regret to report that the 2020 Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade has been canceled," Greg Padovani, chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights, wrote in the announcement. "The peak of the coronavirus cases is now projected to be mid-May, and authorities state that the COVID-19 protections will likely to stay in place through the end of May."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

However, Padovani said, organizers will conduct and record a Memorial Day ceremony and broadcast it online and on the village's cable television channel beginning May 25.

"As you know, the Memorial Day Ceremony addresses the true reason for Memorial Day -- to honor and remember our nation's fallen heroes," he wrote. "In Arlington Heights, we honor and remember Arlington's fallen heroes -- the 58 young men from our town that died in the service of our nation -- from the Civil War to Afghanistan."

