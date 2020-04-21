Parenting support groups
Counseling staff members from 360 Youth Services are inviting parents of middle school or high school students in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 to attend a virtual parent support group.
The free service is designed to help parents of teens who are experiencing difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will discuss ways to support teen and family emotional health and mental well-being.
Groups are scheduled to meet via the Zoom video conferencing service at 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 28 and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
To register, contact Michelle Sturgill at msturgill@360youthservices.org.
