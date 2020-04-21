How juniors can 'play zone defense' to research colleges during pandemic

Exploring and applying to colleges won't be the same for the incoming class of 2021 as they begin the process during a pandemic.

The requirements to apply for college seem to change every day for high school juniors who will make up the incoming class in 2021, counselors say.

The biggest changes are taking shape in standardized testing, admission requirements and exploration of campuses, according to college counselors at suburban high schools.

ACT and SAT tests are being canceled this spring and summer, with dates expected to be scheduled for the fall.

Large numbers of colleges and universities -- even highly selective ones -- are turning to what counselors call "test-optional" admissions. At least 1,100 schools are vowing they will not require an ACT or SAT score for the incoming class of fall 2021, or in some cases classes further ahead.

"Less of a focus on that, I think, is a good thing for kids because you're more than just a number," said Jeremiah Wiencek, chairman of the counseling department at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn.

And just like all kinds of meetings in the era of stay-at-home orders, campus tours are going virtual.

It all adds up to a decision-making process in which counselors are encouraging juniors to weigh factors such as distance and cost and to use online resources to find schools that fit their educational and cultural needs.

"There won't be as much exploration," said Amy Herbert, college counselor at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. "That random college or the one thing you read about won't have much chance. The front-runners will be colleges you were already familiar with."

In a time of uncertainty, Nate Bargar, college and career counselor at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, said he recommends students select reliable "foundation" schools as nearby and affordable options for which their qualifications will make them eligible.

Bargar said he always helps students classify their potential schools into categories of "foundation, target and reach." But when money may be tight because of parental pay cuts, layoffs or investment losses, and when going far away may no longer seem like the best idea, the "foundation" options become even more significant.

Counselors say juniors may face more challenges than seniors in making their college decisions because they are just starting the process -- figuring out what they want to study, whether they prefer a small or large campus, and if they want to attend a public or private school.

Juniors need to "play zone defense and cover everything" when it comes to taking standardized tests, researching campuses, watching virtual tours and filling out applications, Herbert said. But now is not the time to be frozen by a changing admissions environment. "We're still encouraging them to do what they can," Wiencek said.