What others are writing about COVID-19

People walk on the beach during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020 on Jacksonville Beach, Fla. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

70 died at a nursing home as body bags piled up. This is what went wrong.

When the coronavirus hit Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center II in Andover, N.J., residents showing symptoms of COVID-19 were segregated into separate wings. But with workers traveling between wings and floors -- and with little protective equipment -- it wasn't enough. The New York Times explores the situation inside the facility.

#FloridaMorons trends after people flock to reopened Florida beaches

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the go-ahead for Florida beaches to reopen this weekend. To get an idea of how busy the beaches were, check out this time-lapse video from The Washington Post showing Jacksonville Beach.

A stark reality: Sunday's Boston Globe runs 16 pages of death notices

The visual is staggering. For comparison, the paper ran seven pages of death notices on the same Sunday last year. Read the story.

He's an Ironman. COVID-19 nearly killed him

Minnesota's first COVID-19 patient requiring intensive care was an Ironman triathlete in his 30s. "I was close as you could be to checking out without checking out, and here I am," Ben O'Donnell told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "I want to give hope to those that are going through it, those that have gone through it, and those that are not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel." Read his story.

In Pursuit of PPE

In this essay published in The New England Journal of Medicine, a hospital executive describes how he followed "a lead" on some face masks and N95 respirators. The deal would involve a wire transfer, meeting the shipment at a warehouse with two unmarked trucks, and a run-in with the FBI. Read his account.

Pro-gun activists using Facebook groups to push anti-quarantine protests

Who's behind the anti-quarantine protests we've been seeing in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin? The Washington Post investigates.