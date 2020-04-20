Elgin's PADS homeless shelter moves clients into hotel

The homeless shelter PADS of Elgin moved its clients to a hotel as a precaution against COVID-19, an expense to be reimbursed, at least partially, by state funding.

The shelter issued 31 vouchers for clients to stay at a local hotel as of Monday, shelter Executive Director Sarah Ponitz said. Ponitz declined to name the hotel, citing safety. She also declined to say how much the hotel is charging, saying "we have negotiated a rate."

Despite rumors to the contrary, "PADS is not closed and we continue to take new intakes," she said.

Scott Berger, director of Kane County's office of community reinvestment, said the Elgin shelter will be reimbursed out of $250,000 awarded to the county by the Illinois Department of Human Services for emergency lodging for the homeless. Four other agencies in Kane County also will get hotel room reimbursement: Hesed House in Aurora, Lazarus House in St. Charles, the Community Crisis Center in Elgin and the Association for Individual Development.

The county budgeted $56,900 for 43 rooms for 21 days for PADS of Elgin -- about $63 per night -- but the amount is not final, Berger said. The county, which had asked for $506,000 from the state, is working with the five agencies to determine their exact needs to provide a consistent level of assistance and sustain the group effort into early May, he said.

"Once we know how long the funding will last, we will work with the state to see if they can provide additional support beyond the first $250,000," Berger said.

Altogether, IDHS awarded $6 million for homeless lodging across Illinois, including $3 million for Chicago, Berger said. Shelters typically entail close-quarter living and the goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by spreading people apart, he said.

Hesed House had three confirmed cases of COVID-19. The other four agencies haven't had any confirmed cases, Berger said.

Kane County also is helping agencies by providing security and personal protective equipment, such as thermometers for daily monitoring of clients and staff, he said.

PADS of Elgin closed to the public March 16, telling clients they could stay there in "quarantine" but could not come back if they left, Ponitz said. Some clients chose to leave, some were placed in permanent housing, and some found housing with family or friends, she said.

Meanwhile, the shelter kept a list of people who sought services after March 16 and began to place them in hotel rooms when the state-announced funding would be available, shelter officials said.

On Monday, all the shelter's clients -- those who had been staying at the facility on Berkley Street and those already placed in hotel rooms -- were moved to the same hotel, which will allow more efficient delivery of services, shelter officials said. Anyone in need of shelter can call PADS at (847) 608-9744.