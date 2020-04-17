Feder: WGN Radio to bring back Paul Harvey's 'The Rest of the Story'

For more than five decades the most listened-to voice in America belonged to Paul Harvey. Now it will be heard again on WGN 720-AM -- longtime Chicago flagship of his vast radio empire, Robert Feder writes.

Starting April 27, the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station will rebroadcast classic episodes of "The Rest of the Story," historical vignettes Harvey hosted five days a week from 1976 until his death in 2009. They'll air during Bob Sirott's morning show on WGN.

Harvey's son, Paul Harvey Jr., who wrote the series, personally selected the 10 episodes for the initial two-week run. Depending on how they're received, the rebroadcasts could continue indefinitely on WGN or even expand to national syndication.

"Paul Harvey's radio adventure made him one of the most influential personalities in history," said Sean Compton, executive vice president of Nexstar Media Group overseeing WGN. "It's an honor for WGN radio to reintroduce his amazing body of work to those of us who miss him and the younger generation who didn't have the privilege of growing up with him."

