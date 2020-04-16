What others are writing about COVID-19

Chicago Police officer Cheryl Clark, right, greets co-workers Wednesday while she waits to get vital PPE from the World Vision in Chicago. World Vision is supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) for hundreds of members in the Chicago Police and Fire Departments and the Cook County Sheriff's Office at the World Vision Storehouse. Associated Press

Coronavirus destroys lungs. But doctors are finding its damage in kidneys, hearts and elsewhere.

Doctors around the world are seeing evidence that COVID-19 is more than just a respiratory disease. The Washington Post explores this alarming new development . (Be sure to watch the 3-D model of a patient's lungs showing COVID-19 damage.)

The coronavirus likely came from China's wet markets. They're reopening anyway.

Some experts and politicians argue that all wet markets -- where live animals are often slaughtered and sold for human consumption -- should be banned. But all wet markets are not the same, so the question is more complicated than that. Vox looks into the nuances of the issue, and what it means for China and beyond.

For Runners, Is 15 Feet the New 6 Feet for Social Distancing?

A new study looks at how air flows around a person who is running or walking briskly. Though the study is not coronavirus-specific and has not yet been peer-reviewed, it gives those of us who want to stay active some guidelines for good trail etiquette while social distancing. The New York Times talks to experts about the findings. (Be sure to follow the hyperlink in the story to the study's original series of animations. These are great visuals.)

That toilet paper you bought on Amazon? You may be waiting awhile

On March 20, Los Angeles Times staff writer Daniel Miller panic-bought 10 rolls of toilet paper from China on Amazon. He's still waiting for the delivery. Miller shares his story and looks at the enterprising sellers in the Amazon Marketplace looking to profit amid the pandemic.

How to Give Yourself a Buzz Cut

If you're like us and just ordered your first set of hair clippers, this tutorial from The New York Times is a must-read/watch.