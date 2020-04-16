Report: 2 killed, one injured in rollover crash near Wauconda

Two people have died in a two-vehicle rollover crash near Wauconda that also seriously injured a driver of one of the vehicles, WGN is reporting.

Rand Road between Old Rand Road and Route 176 is expected to be closed for several hours as investigators try to determine what caused the deadly crash that traffic website sigalert.com is reporting happened at about 2:30 a.m.

WGN video footage from the scene showed a box van was on its side in the middle of the road and black SUV crumpled off to the shoulder.

The people inside the sedan were reportedly killed and the box van driver taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, WGN reported.

More details will be available after police wrap-up their investigation, officials said.