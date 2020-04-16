Illinois deaths from COVID-19 now over 1,000; testing to expand

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Illinois rose by 125 Thursday, bringing the state's total over 1,000, and additional cases grew by 1,140, Illinois Department of Public Health officials said at a briefing.

That leaves 25,733 cases of the respiratory disease statewide and 1,072 fatalities.

The data reflects "the greatest number of deaths in a 24-hour period," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said. "While these results are disheartening we do not want people to despair," she added.

The number of additional cases, however, was the lowest since April 6, when 1,006 infections were announced.

The state has also increased testing capacity for COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

The increased testing capacity will include clinics in suburbs including Aurora, Carol Stream, Elgin, Waukegan. Previously, tests were only conducted for people with advanced symptoms and a doctor's permission. The rules will be loosened to allow mild symptoms, officials said, with details to come.

Asked when or if the state will extend its stay at home order past April 30, Pritzker said he will consult with health experts and expected to make a decision in the coming days.

Earlier Thursday, Pritzker and six other Midwestern governors announced a coalition that will coordinate reopening their states' economies.

Those states comprise Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky.

The seven leaders would use a "fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protect families from the spread of COVID-19," Pritzker said.

Loosening stay at home restrictions is contingent on a controlled rate of new infections and hospitalizations, increased capability to test and trace, capacity in hospitals to handle a second wave of COVID-19 and strong social distancing standards in the workplace, officials said.