 

Geneva's Swedish Days festival canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

  • "Tall man" Jason Kollum greets the crowd last year during the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva.

Daily Herald report
Updated 4/16/2020 5:19 PM

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of Geneva's annual Swedish Days for the first time in nearly 70 years, organizers announced Thursday.

The popular festival, scheduled this year for June 23-28, typically offers exhibits, food vendors, carnival rides, a parade, live entertainment and other family friendly activities in downtown Geneva. Amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce board decided to cancel the event for the health and safety of visitors and participants, officials said in a news release.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The advanced notice of this cancellation is a necessity at this time because so many of the details need to be finalized over the next few weeks," chamber President Paula Schmidt said. "Everyone has been very understanding and appreciative. We are definitely all in this together."

The chamber is exploring options for scheduling smaller events throughout the summer that incorporate elements of Swedish Days, leaders said. For more information, visit genevachamber.com.

