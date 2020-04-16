 

Adler Park School drive-by parade reunites Libertyville teachers and students

  • Adler Park School teacher Lauren Koenig waves to students Thursday during the first Adler Park Student Parade at the Libertyville school. Teachers practiced social distancing by standing more than six feet apart while they lined up behind the school as parents and their children drove by in their cars honking.

      Adler Park School teacher Lauren Koenig waves to students Thursday during the first Adler Park Student Parade at the Libertyville school. Teachers practiced social distancing by standing more than six feet apart while they lined up behind the school as parents and their children drove by in their cars honking. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Adler Park School teacher Theresa Gasic waves to students Thursday during the first Adler Park Student Parade. "I miss these kids and the interaction with them," she said.

      Adler Park School teacher Theresa Gasic waves to students Thursday during the first Adler Park Student Parade. "I miss these kids and the interaction with them," she said. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Adler Park School teachers hold signs as they wave to students Thursday during the first Adler Park Student Parade. Teachers practiced social distancing by standing more than six feet apart while they lined up behind the school as parents and their children drove by in their cars honking.

      Adler Park School teachers hold signs as they wave to students Thursday during the first Adler Park Student Parade. Teachers practiced social distancing by standing more than six feet apart while they lined up behind the school as parents and their children drove by in their cars honking. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Adler Park School teachers wave to students Thursday during the first Adler Park Student Parade in Libertyville.

      Adler Park School teachers wave to students Thursday during the first Adler Park Student Parade in Libertyville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 4/16/2020 3:59 PM

Wearing a broad smile from ear to ear, Adler Park School first-grade teacher Theresa Gasic was happy for the chance to greet some of her students Thursday.

"I miss these kids and the interaction with them," she said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

While keeping to social distancing guidelines, Gasic and her colleagues lined up behind the Libertyville elementary school while students and parents drove by waving and honking in the first Adler Park Student Parade.

A long line of cars started the parade just before 12:30 p.m., many making the parade loop more than once. Some students wore Adler Gator gear to show their school spirit, and cars were adorned with handmade signs.

Teacher Lauren Koenig brought her dog Miller to help greet students.

"It's an awesome way to see our students. I miss them a lot,' the second-grade teacher said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 