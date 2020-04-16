Adler Park School drive-by parade reunites Libertyville teachers and students

Wearing a broad smile from ear to ear, Adler Park School first-grade teacher Theresa Gasic was happy for the chance to greet some of her students Thursday.

"I miss these kids and the interaction with them," she said.

While keeping to social distancing guidelines, Gasic and her colleagues lined up behind the Libertyville elementary school while students and parents drove by waving and honking in the first Adler Park Student Parade.

A long line of cars started the parade just before 12:30 p.m., many making the parade loop more than once. Some students wore Adler Gator gear to show their school spirit, and cars were adorned with handmade signs.

Teacher Lauren Koenig brought her dog Miller to help greet students.

"It's an awesome way to see our students. I miss them a lot,' the second-grade teacher said.