What others are writing about COVID-19

A sign by the New York City parks department indicates the appropriate measurement for social distancing Tuesday as pedestrians linger in a field at Fort Greene Park in New York. Associated Press

Millions of Americans Might Not Get Stimulus Checks. Some Might Be Tricked Into Paying TurboTax to Get Theirs.

The IRS is struggling to get stimulus checks to Americans who are not required to file tax returns because they make too little. Intuit's Turbo Tax has stepped in with a free way for people to register, but they also are using the opportunity to pitch paid services people could otherwise get for free. ProPublica investigates.

This 3-D Simulation Shows Why Social Distancing Is So Important

This interactive graphic from The New York Times simulates the reach of respiratory droplets and shows the importance of social distancing. (You can also use The New York Times app to apply the social distancing guidelines to your own life using augmented reality.)

What Do Countries With The Best Coronavirus Responses Have In Common? Women Leaders

"Generally, the empathy and care which all of these female leaders have communicated seems to come from an alternate universe than the one we have gotten used to," writes contributor Avivah Wittenberg-Cox in Forbes.

There's Been a Spike in People Dying at Home in Several Cities. That Suggests Coronavirus Deaths Are Higher Than Reported.

ProPublica is looking into death data from several metropolitan areas to get an early look at the pandemic's hidden toll. Read the story here.

It was a regular poker game among 8 friends. Within weeks, coronavirus killed 3 and infected all

Eight retirees in South Florida met every Sunday through Thursday in a condominium card room for a friendly poker game. Their last game was March 12. The Sun-Sentinel tells their story.