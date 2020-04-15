#SoundTheHorn: Public transit to make noise in honor of COVID-19 fighters

Metra trains will join others in sounding horns at 2 p.m. Thursday to thank essential workers. Daily Herald file photo

Two quick blasts from the horns of Metra, Amtrak, Pace and CTA trains and buses at 2 p.m. Thursday will speak volumes to essential workers fighting COVID-19.

Amid anxiety and heartbreak as COVID-19 cases grow, the nationwide #SoundTheHorn effort is intended to be a show of solidarity and gratitude, organizers said.

Along with transit employees, "the health care workers, first responders, grocery store employees, child care workers and all others who are showing up each and every day to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic are heroes," Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said.

Members of the public are encouraged to display signs at 2 p.m. Thursday, thanking essential workers as well, Pace officials said.

Residents who hear horns honking can also post audio or video on social media using the hashtag, #SoundTheHorn.

Other states participating include New York, which has the highest number of deaths and cases of the respiratory disease.