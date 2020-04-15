Icy roads cause nearly two dozen crashes, including 50-vehicle crash on I-90 in Chicago

Almost two dozen crashes were reported by Illinois State Police this morning due to icy roads on major highways throughout the region.

State police reported only minor injuries caused by the crashes.

One crash on the inbound side of Interstate 90 at North Avenue involved upward of 50 vehicles, Chicago Fire Department officials said. Fourteen people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, while 45 others refused treatment, fire officials reported.

Another crash, at Interstate 190 and River Road near O'Hare International Airport involved a state police trooper's vehicle and closed the road in both directions. It has since been cleared.

State police reported seven crashes on Interstate 90, six crashes on Interstate 55, and two crashes each on interstates 94, 294 and 57. Check the traffic website sigalert.com for delay information.

Additionally, the southbound lanes of Route 53 between Euclid Avenue and Northwest Highway were closed due to a crash, but have since reopened. There was no word on injuries from authorities.

State police also advised motorists involved in minor property damage crashes to exchange information and move on.

"If a crash is property damage only and (the vehicle) is drivable, please exchange information with the other driver and file a crash report at a later time," the news release stated.