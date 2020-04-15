Elmhurst firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

An Elmhurst firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under quarantine for 14 days, officials said Wednesday.

The firefighter was notified of the diagnosis Tuesday and immediately informed the fire chief and city manager.

The firefighter's last day at work was April 2 and all employees who may have had exposure have been notified and offered testing, although none are experiencing symptoms.

Due to the timeline of this employee's last work day, there is low probability that any city staff or members of the public are at an increased risk for contracting COVID-19, officials said in a news release.

The fire department has taken immediate action to clean and disinfect any areas of the fire station the employee may have come in contact with, including vehicles, equipment and work stations.

Visit Elmhurst.org for the latest updates from the city on COVID-19.