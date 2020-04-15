April 14 COVID-19 cases per county, some towns, and how to search by ZIP code.

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

Cook County

• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 7,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths. In Chicago: 10,192 cases and 361 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 281 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 186 in Glenview, 92 each in Park Ridge and Mount Prospect, 84 in Schaumburg, 80 in Wheeling, 78 in Palatine, 76 in Arlington Heights, 58 in Streamwood, 48 in Hoffman Estates, 47 in Elk Grove Village, 29 in Rolling Meadows, 21 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), and 20 in Prospect Heights.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 1,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 430 to 434 in Waukegan, 70 to 74 in Round Lake, 65 to 69 in Gurnee, 55 to 59 in Mundelein, 40 to 44 in Libertyville, 35 to 39 each in Vernon Hills and Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 25 to 29 each in Grayslake, Wauconda, Lake Zurich and Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 473 cases of COVID-19 with 24 deaths at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 173 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 95 in Elgin (Kane portion), 42 in St. Charles, 15 each in Batavia and South Elgin, 14 in Geneva, 13 in North Aurora, 11 in Gilberts, and eight in Sugar Grove.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 1,393 confirmed cases and 64 deaths.

• Cases per suburb include 110 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 94 in Addison, 90 in Carol Stream, 85 in Bensenville, 79 in Lombard, 71 in Willowbrook, 67 in Elmhurst, 66 in Glendale Heights, 54 in Downers Grove, 48 in West Chicago, and 46 in Aurora (DuPage County portion).

McHenry County

• There are 274 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department.

Will County

• There have been 1,440 cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths, the health department says.

• Cases per town include 101 in Naperville in ZIP codes 60565 and 60564, and 50 in Aurora in ZIP codes 60503 and 60504 (Will County portion).