Prosecutors say Elgin man twice tried to strangle victim

An Elgin man is facing felony charges for choking a victim with whom he is in a domestic relationship, authorities said Tuesday.

In a news release, Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon announced that he has charged 20-year-old Xavier L. Pruitt of the 300 block of Bent Street in Elgin with aggravated domestic battery (strangulation), unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

Kane County prosecutors allege that on Friday morning, Pruitt and the victim began to argue at Pruitt's home.

Pruitt punched, kicked and twice tried to strangle the victim, prosecutors said. The victim eventually was able to escape the house.

On Saturday, a judge set a $50,000 recognizance bond and released Pruitt on his promise to appear in court. As conditions of bond, Pruitt is prohibited from having any contact with the victim and going near the victim's home.

The judge set Pruitt's next court appearance for 9 a.m. May 28 at the Kane County Judicial Center.