Kane sheriff: Man punched woman, hit her with car as he drove off

A 34-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and charged with punching a woman he knew during an argument and hitting her with her car as he drove off.

Cameron R. Dunmars, of the 900 block of South Normal Avenue, faces felony charges of vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery in a public place, and leaving the scene of an accident, along with misdemeanors of domestic battery, reckless conduct, no valid driver's license and trespassing, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office and Kane County court records.

According to the sheriff's office and court records, the attack began about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as Dunmars and the woman were traveling east on Plank Road in her Toyota Prius and got into an argument.

Dunmars punched the woman in the face, causing her to stop the car on the 47W500 block of Plank Road near Hampshire after she became disoriented, according to the sheriff's office and court records. Dunmars got out of the passenger side of the car, pulled the woman out of the car, and drove off, striking her in the process, authorities said.

The woman sustained minor injuries. Deputies stopped Dunmars at Route 20 and Coombs Road west of Elgin and arrested him, according the sheriff's office.

Dunmars is held at the Kane County jail on $20,000 bail, meaning he must post $2,000 in order to be released while the case is pending.

He is next due in court April 22. He faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge of vehicular hijacking.