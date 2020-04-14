Images: District 73 students and teachers share the "Hawthorn Cares" message
Updated 4/14/2020 12:25 PM
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
Teachers and students at Hawthorn School District 73 in Lake County united to share the message "Hawthorn Cares." Hundreds of signs, collages, posters and sidewalk chalk popped up around the Hawthorn community including Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Libertyville.
Courtesy of Hawthorn School District 73
|
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.